The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, Riot Games announced Thursday. Players will descend on the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena's Hall A beginning Oct. 5 and compete through the finals set for Nov. 6. In the interest of public safety with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person crowd will attend the event. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in China, but Riot changed course to allow as many players as possible to attend and compete without creating too large a health concern.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO