Three things for September 7

Historians agree, there was a dark side to Karl Marx, the German born founding father of Communism and Socialism. But did he actually worship the devil? Was he possessed? He wrote in a poem, “Thus Heaven I’ve forfeited, I know it full well… my soul, once true to God, is chosen for Hell.” On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, best-selling author Dr. Paul Kengor talks about his book, “The Devil and Karl Marx”. In it he uncovers the sinister soul of the man whose writings and economic philosophies, have helped formed totalitarian, atheist governments like Soviet Russia, Communist China and others… murderous regimes that are responsible for the deaths of over a 100 million people in the 20th century alone. And what should disturb us, is that Marxism is behind the philosophies of our modern-day cultural movements like Critical Race Theory, Critical Social Justice, and Black Lives Matter. Kengor quotes Marx’s biographer Robert Payne who wrote, “There were times when Marx seemed to be possessed by demons. He had the devil’s view of the world and the devil’s malignity. Sometimes Marx seemed to know that he was accomplishing works of evil.” Marx was certainly no angel, but Kengor says it’s odd that movements like BLM should look to a man who was a racist and misogynist for guidance; a man who wanted to destroy all norms like the family and personal property. He believes that if the founders of these movements understood Marx, they would really see how, “the Devil is in the details.”

RELIGION ・ 17 DAYS AGO