Ford hires exec who was behind Apple’s secretive Apple Car project

Ford Motor Co. announced today that it has hired Doug Field, a former Apple Inc. executive who worked on the company’s autonomous car project. Field reportedly led Apple’s efforts to build an autonomous electric car, a project that is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. In 2018, he joined the company as vice president of engineering, following a lengthy period working for Tesla Inc. as chief vehicle engineer. Prior to that, he had worked as Apple’s vice president of Mac hardware engineering.