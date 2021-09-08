CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford hires exec who was behind Apple’s secretive Apple Car project

By James Farrell
siliconangle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. announced today that it has hired Doug Field, a former Apple Inc. executive who worked on the company’s autonomous car project. Field reportedly led Apple’s efforts to build an autonomous electric car, a project that is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. In 2018, he joined the company as vice president of engineering, following a lengthy period working for Tesla Inc. as chief vehicle engineer. Prior to that, he had worked as Apple’s vice president of Mac hardware engineering.

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Led Apple#Apple Inc#Ford Motor Co#Tesla Inc#Mac#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy