HBO Max subscriptions through Prime Video Channels will be canceled on September 15
About a month ago, HBO was removed as a Prime Video Channel subscription option. This was a decision made by HBO to force all subscribers to subscribe directly. This prevented all new subscriptions through Prime Video Channels, but those that were already subscribed have been able to continue to access HBO content. Now we know that all existing Prime Video Channel subscriptions for HBO will be canceled on September 15, 2021.www.aftvnews.com
