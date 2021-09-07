Guest view: Small business finds footing in a ‘new normal’ with help from SBA
For the 18 months since COVID-19’s onset in the United States, America’s small businesses have grappled with historic uncertainty. For many, SBA’s COVID-19 small business recovery programs—the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), and the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG) – provided a vital lifeline.delawarebusinessnow.com
Comments / 0