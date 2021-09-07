Guest view: Small business finds footing in a ‘new normal’ with help from SBA

The pandemic has shown Montanans the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies. It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight. The U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

