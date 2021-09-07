Tony Jones Jr.: Late-Round Dart Throw and Waiver Wire Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

News broke Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints and running back Latavius Murray are parting ways. That move has rookie Tony Jones Jr. landing in the No. 2 spot on the team’s running back depth chart. If you’ve been following the FantasyPros Football Podcast, you’ll know that our own Kyle Yates has been on this for the past few weeks, steadily moving Jones up his draft rankings. With the official move, Yates is back to provide his fantasy football impact of Murray’s release and Jones Jr. stepping into the No. 2 role.