Libby, MT

Michael Charles Wagner, 82

Western News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Charles Wagner, 82, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away early on the morning of Aug. 31 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. Michael was born in Chinook on Jan. 31, 1939, to Charles and Genevieve (Doubek) Wagner. His early years were spent on the “Big Flat,” where the family farmed and Charlie owned “Big Flat Motors.” In 1948, the family, which now included his little brother, John, moved to Eureka and a few months later to Libby.

