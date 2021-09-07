CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MT

Legals for September, 7 2021

Western News
 9 days ago

C. Mark Hash Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In The Matter of The Estate of JOYCE E. HEMPHILL-WALDER Deceased Cause No. DP-21-84 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representa-tive of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Judith L. Hemphill, Personal Representative by certified mail, return receipt requested, c/o Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED August 9, 2021. s/ Judith L. Hemphill Personal Representative Personal Representative's Attorneys: Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP By s/ C Mark Hash Published In The Western News August 24, 31 and September 7, 2021. MNAXLP.

thewesternnews.com

