Albion College Set to Celebrate Inauguration of Dr. Mathew Johnson, the College’s 17th President

Among other festivities, celebration weekend includes groundbreaking of the Body and Soul Center at Washington Gardner. Albion College recently announced that the inauguration of President Dr. Mathew Johnson will be held on September 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. The inauguration celebration, among other weekend festivities, will celebrate a new era in the college’s history and highlight investments made in partnership with the Albion community, including the groundbreaking of the Body and Soul Center. Johnson made the announcement.