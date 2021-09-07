CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask

By Matt Gander
gamesasylum.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, Triangle Studios gave the world Slide Stars – a wet ‘n mild obstacle course-style party game starring real-life YouTubers and Vloggers. Think Trials HD, only with log flumes and novelty inflatables. The ideas it presented failed to mesh – events weren’t particularly chaotic or comical, and because characters were mute throughout it was oddly lacking in personality too. Why go to the effort of signing up influencers without asking them to record a few lines? We were more than a little perplexed by its existence, especially in light of its extortionate £35.99 price tag.

www.gamesasylum.com

GeekTyrant

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS CURSED BY LIGHT Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins Cursed By Light is a sequel movie following the anime coming to Netflix October 1. The original voice cast will return to bring us this final installment of the series, though for those of us who have been watching via Netflix this may come out before we get to see the final episodes of season 5. I hope that they’ll release season 5 so we can see it’s conclusion before this movie drops, but so far we haven’t heard anything about when those final episodes will be released. So here’s your spoiler warning before we get to the synopsis for the movie and trailer, these will contain spoilers for the second half of season 5.
COMICS
heypoorplayer.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Review (Switch)

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Review: A Retro Romp With Adorable Owl Girls. Ravva and the Cyclops Curse is the story of a young girl, her mother, and a power-hungry Cyclops Lord. Both Ravva and her mom are summoners, able to conjure magical creatures to aid them. But, for an unspecified reason, the Cyclops wants that power for himself. At the beginning of the game, he battles with Ravva’s mother, winning by turning her into stone and then taking her powers. He plans to use these to summon an army of dangerous monsters. Meanwhile, young Ravva must confront the Cyclops and his minions in her quest to restore her mother. And though the game is charming in many ways, it ultimately failed to make a lasting impact on me. Find out why in this Ravva and the Cyclops Curse review.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Betrayer: Curse of the Spine is Dark, Mysterious & Full of Promise

Ah, the classic Metroidvania, a genre truly ahead of its time, demonstrated by how popular it still remains. These days, it truly feels like the genre has found a home within the hands of indie developers—and it’s honestly no big surprise. The idea of iterating on simple concepts, repurposing the same setting through the use of backtracking, and environment puzzles are all clever ideas that let small developers stretch their limited assets through their use of creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cursed#Triangle Studios#Slide Stars#Xbox One And Switch
gamesasylum.com

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

Essentially a cat simulator, in a similar vein to the equally daft Goat Simulator, Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered entails making a mess in various households – in first person – before letting your chosen kitty run riot in a supermarket, a museum and a few other spacious locations. If you’ve ever returned home to find your beloved feline has had a ‘funny five minutes’ and wrecked the joint, you’ll undoubtedly relate to the antics Catlateral Damage has to offer.
PETS
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Deathloop, Cruis’n Blast, Aragami 2, SkateBird, Apsulov: End of Gods, Merek’s Market, I Am Fish, more

More? More games? If you’ve finished those you already own, then sure – we’re happy to oblige. Providing you promise you aren’t telling us a porky. The PS5 gains another exclusive, in the form of Arkane’s Deathloop – a time loop involving eight-character assassinations, tasking you with breaking the cycle. After making sense of the situation, presumably. The game’s director has described it as an “inverted Cluedo.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Cruis’n Blast

You’ll know exactly what to expect from brand new arcade-to-home port Cruis’n Blast just moments after firing it up for the first time. This is a game that unashamedly revels in its garish demeanour, its flashy presentation and wild vehicle line-up accurately setting the tone for its racing, where the difference between a first place and second depends on how equally flashy your driving is.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (PS4)

A large chunk of the indie gaming landscape is comprised of retro throwbacks; games that look and sound like their sources of inspiration their creators grew up with back in the day. Yet very rarely do these titles actually manage to disguise themselves as something that could be easily mistaken by a forgotten gem of from the 80’s, like, for instance, the Shovel Knight games. I’m ready to open an exception to a small, bite-sized indie called Ravva and the Cyclops Curse. While far from being one of the best indie platformers I’ve played, I have nothing but the utmost respect towards this little game.
VIDEO GAMES
