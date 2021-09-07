Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
Late last year, Triangle Studios gave the world Slide Stars – a wet ‘n mild obstacle course-style party game starring real-life YouTubers and Vloggers. Think Trials HD, only with log flumes and novelty inflatables. The ideas it presented failed to mesh – events weren’t particularly chaotic or comical, and because characters were mute throughout it was oddly lacking in personality too. Why go to the effort of signing up influencers without asking them to record a few lines? We were more than a little perplexed by its existence, especially in light of its extortionate £35.99 price tag.www.gamesasylum.com
Comments / 0