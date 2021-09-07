CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police seize 203 guns in just 30 days

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 6 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit along with Chief Wendell Franklin spoke Tuesday afternoon about a recent successful initiative to combat gun violence in the city of Tulsa and efforts to reduce the number of guns in the hands of criminals.

Guns seized in Tulsa

Chief Franklin said they have made 61 arrests and seized 203 guns in just 30 days. Franklin specifically mentioned a FOX23 story from August where a warrant uncovered 48 guns in just one home.

TPD says they are relying heavily on the department’s crime analysts in order to decide who they need to go after in the initiative. They are looking for those, who based on statistics are known to have been involved in shooting investigations in the past.

Sergeant Luke Sherman says the names kept leading them back to three main groups. In the past 30 days, the initiative has shut down violence within those groups by 95% he said.

Police say the investigations are ongoing, so they aren’t releasing a lot of details as to who the suspects are and the charges those suspects are facing at this time.

Chief Franklin specifically mentioned a FOX23 story from August where a warrant uncovered 48 guns in just one home. Tobie Briggs was arrest as a result of that warrant.

