Edna Marguerite Pou Walker "Bubba," 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Laurel on Sept. 4, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1923, to the late Wendell Morse Pou and Eloise Davis Cran Pou. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School and attended the University of Mississippi, where she pledged Phi Mu Sorority.