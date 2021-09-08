CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOC: No fireworks expected on Wednesday – BofA

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts at Bank of America (BofA) offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Wednesday’s Bank of Canada’s (BOC) monetary policy decision. "We expect the BoC to remain on hold at this meeting with the policy rate at 0.25% and with bond purchases at C$2bn per week. Despite high inflation, the economy is still too weak to withdraw stimulus, and the US Fed is providing room to wait. A Federal Election on 20 September may be one more consideration to wait.”

www.fxstreet.com

