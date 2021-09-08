CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gonzaga coach Mark Few apologizes for driving after drinking

By Field Level Media
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Few issued a statement late Tuesday apologizing. "I believe as a leader and role model, I am expecting to be the best example," Few said. "The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Few
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Driving#The Coeur D Alene Press#Baylor#Field Level Media Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy