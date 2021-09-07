CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Tchaundia York Smith

Mountain Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTchaundia York Smith, 63, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center. She was known for her faith and love of Jesus, her infectious smile, and her bubbling personality. She was one of the few people that could light up a room by her mere presence. She walked into a room with a giggle and open arms up to get a hug or a kiss from family and friends. Tchaundia had a smile that could make you feel as though you were the only person in the room. She also was a great storyteller, including details and emotions that would transport listeners into whatever memory she was sharing. Tchaundia had a very artistic side, and “could make anything out of nothing.” When it came to sewing or other projects, she could create most any costume or outfit. Her love language was taking care of others and doing things for those she cared about. She will be deeply missed.

