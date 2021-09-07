CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2017 Blue Streak Metallic Toyota Camry

Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2018 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota 4Runner

Silver 2018 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20179 miles below market average!. * 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Twilight Blue Metallic Honda CR-V

2013 Twilight Blue Metallic Honda CR-V
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota 4Runner

2016 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota 4Runner
BUYING CARS
femalefirst.co.uk

The TOYOTA HIGHLANDER Excel Premium

Toyota’s all-new Highlander brings together a classical SUV and blends it with luxury comfort, a great drive and an abundance of safety features, and driven by a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain with intelligent all-wheel drive. With flexible seating combinations and a two-ton towing capacity, the Toyota Highlander is perfect for your...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V

2014 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 White Orchid Pearl Honda Accord

2016 White Orchid Pearl Honda Accord
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-30

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Prius

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2019 Toyota Prius XLE AWD e AWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i. * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Camry vs 2022 Kia K5: Is the New Kid Better?

The 2022 Toyota Camry is America’s best-selling sedan. Moreover, it’s really one of the last sedans that Americans are willing to show any love for. However, the 2022 Kia K5 looks to change that with sharp new looks at an affordable price point. Unfortunately for the 2022 Kia K5, that’s the Camry’s beat, and it’s been killing it for the better part of two decades.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2011 Smoke Nissan Titan

Alloy Wheels, Power Mirror Package, Tow Package, Titan SV, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 4WD, Smoke, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Chrome Clad Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Captain's Chairs, Chrome Billet Grille Insert, Chrome Mirrors & Door Handles, Chrome Step Rails, Class IV Integrated Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Heavy Metal Edition Badging, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Lockable Center Console, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear Passenger Air Vents, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SV Heavy Metal Package, SV Value Truck Package, SV Value Truck Package Floor Mats, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Pre-Wiring (Under Instrument Panel).
BUYING CARS
manofmany.com

The 2022 Subaru WRX Oozes Character, Still Has Less Horsepower Than a Toyota Camry

Putting the emphasis on ‘All-New’ the 2022 Subaru WRX adds a bold new look, engine, transmission, interior, and an array of new safety features. All of which, have motoring enthusiasts fighting and throwing their opinions around like it’s going out of style. We didn’t even have the chance to read the spec sheet before industry commentators let us know their opinion on the new styling, choice of gearbox, and engine performance. Quite frankly, we think everyone jumped the gun.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Subaru WRX debuts with rugged body cladding and 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine

The 2022 Subaru WRX is the fifth generation of the brand’s mythical all-wheel-drive rally-inspired sedan to hit the automotive scene. The all-new WRX is also the second-generation model to drop the “Impreza” moniker beginning in 2015. However, the new WRX is still riding on the underpinnings of the current Impreza, adopting a reinforced version of the Subaru Global Platform.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Avoid This Toyota Camry Model Year at All Costs

The Toyota Camry is one of the best-selling sedans on the market today. This high-quality favorite is not only reliable but also affordable, with a solid resale value. But not all Camrys are created equal, especially older models. In fact, there’s one Camry model year you should avoid at all costs.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
Log Cabin Democrat

New MINI is more powerful

For 2022, the MINI John Cooper Works takes on a new look from stem to stern with some radical changes that set the British subcompact apart from its predecessors and the competition. Hard to believe this cute little runabout turns 63 this year. What started out as an affordable post...
CARS

