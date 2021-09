1st Lt. William Palmer (Tex) GunninBorn Jan. 2, 1923; Died Sept. 8, 1944. 1st Lt. William Palmer (Tex) Gunnin was a native of Griffin. Born on Jan. 2, 1923, Gunnin graduated from Griffin High School in 1940. Before entering the U.S. Army-Air Corps, Lt. Gunnin worked at Beaty Auto Parts. He and his family were members of the First Baptist Church.