SD Times news digest: JetBrains launches DataSpell, an IDE for data scientists, Firefox 92 released, Apache weekly roundup
JetBrains announced a new dedicated IDE for Data Science under the Early-Access Program. DataSpell offers a productive development environment for data science professionals who are actively involved in exploratory data analysis and prototyping machine learning models. The IDE offers native support for Jupyter notebooks and provides an enhanced experience over...sdtimes.com
