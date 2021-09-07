CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Your Kids Safe on the Internet While Distance Learning

Sponsored story brought to you by Xfinity - Comcast's xFi app offers a number of parental controls that parents can use every single day to monitor their children's internet usage

So, your kids are all constructively and enthusiastically engaged in their schoolwork, sitting calmly in front of their computers, right? You're confident they're completing their assignments and not touring inappropriate - or even dangerous — websites, right?

What? No?

David Hardin of Milwaukie is a single father of two girls, Jayda, age 14, and Amani, age 7. As a member of Comcast's Xfinity marketing team, he also happens to be an expert in Comcast's xFi app which he employs to ensure that his daughters are interacting safely on the internet.

"Comcast's xFi app offers a number of parental controls that I use every single day to monitor my girls' internet usage," said Hardin.



"The first thing I did was assigned names to each of their devices," said Hardin. "That way I can check to make sure Jayda is doing her schoolwork on her MacBook, and only using her iPhone for socializing."

In addition to giving parents the ability to deliberately shut off the internet access at dinner or bedtime, the xFi app also offers an "active time" feature, which Hardin uses daily.

"Jayda is allowed four hours of internet time every day. Amani gets one hour. They have to come to me to ask for more allotments," said Hardin. That enables him to have daily internet safety check-ins. "I can see what their online experiences are looking like. And we have internet safety conversations regularly."

Hardin also enabled parental controls that are age-group specific, giving him peace of mind. "Once I realized that YouTube will offer age-appropriate content followed by things that were definitely NOT appropriate, I applied the xFi app filters to ensure they could only see content acceptable for their ages. That way I don't have to be standing over their shoulders watching what they're looking at."

The xFi app also automatically notifies Hardin in real-time if a new device accesses his home network; a defense against phishing and malware.

"With one daughter doing high-school work and another in second grade, I've really come to appreciate the thought that Comcast put into the xFi app," said Hardin. "I'm using ALL the features."

With so many adults working from home and children participating in Comprehensive Distance Learning, maintaining privacy and being safe is important to everyone. So it is exciting to see one of Comcast's recent enhancements to the Internet Essentials program is making the xFi app available to Internet Essentials households as well.

Having our loved ones protected while online takes one less stressor off our shoulders. Now, if there was just an app that could cook up breakfast, lunch, and dinner while we're all at home learning and working.

imore.com

Artbox keeps your kids' artwork safe and now there's a Mac app, too

Artbox is an app for storing all the artwork your kids create. The app now has a Mac version so you can always save, and see, what your kids have been creating. Artbox is a popular app for saving all of the artwork kids create so that it can be looked back on whenever parents want to. Previously an iPhone and iPad app, Artbox is now available on your Mac, too.
CELL PHONES
New Jersey 101.5

Back to school in NJ with Delta variant — how to keep your kids safe

For academic, social and psychological reasons, a return to solid in-person schooling is important for children throughout New Jersey, experts agree. But this return to the classroom in September 2021 — which, as of now, does not include the ability for districts or parents to opt for remote learning — comes during a resurgence of the COVID-19 threat, led by a more contagious variant that appears to be infecting more children.
KIDS
Omaha.com

Tips to help keep your child safe in a car seat

Bringing home your baby from the hospital is a magical, unforgettable moment. It can also be extremely nerve-wracking. Now you are responsible for the precious cargo that is asleep in the back seat. Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Boys Town Pediatrics to make car travel safe and smooth at any age.
OMAHA, NE
hometownfocus.us

This childproofing checklist can help keep kids safe

It’s not long before newborns who need their parents to cater to their every need become toddlers who can’t wait to go exploring on their own. The curiosity can come quickly, which underscores how important it is for parents to childproof their homes. Childproofing is essential in the nursery where...
KIDS
cbslocal.com

Talking Points: Catching Students Up While Keeping Them Safe

Educators face the daunting task of trying to overcome the learning losses of the past two school year – and keeping kids and staff safe from COVID-19. St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard talks to WCCO’s Esme Murphy about his plans.
EDUCATION
WTNH.com

Teens should not to use ‘Discord’ app for private messaging, experts warn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new messaging app is growing in popularity among teens, however local experts are warning of its dangers. The VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord claims to be the “best app to communicate” through a variety of means. It first grew in popularity through popular gaming systems such as PlayStation or Xbox as it can be used on both computers or mobile devices.
KIDS
wfla.com

Keeping Kids Safe from the Delta Variant

Children are going to after school activities, where social distancing and mask rules may be relaxed or even non-existent. How can parents keep their kids safe?. Dr. David Berger, MD of Wholistic Family Care in Tampa joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share what parents need to know to keep their children healthy.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Iberian

Doctor: Mitigation strategies, vaccines will help keep kids safe in school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- School is now officially in session. With COVID-19 numbers still very high, many parents have concerns about their children being in school. Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist with Willis Knighton Health System, said pediatric COVID-19 cases are increasing. “Statewide, the children from 5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
99.9 The Point

Keep Kids Safe: Just Follow the Speed Limit in School Zones Already

With the start of school, the presence of crossing guards, and tiny pedestrians making their way into school, Fort Collins Police are cracking down on speeding. The Fort Collins Police Traffic Unit has ramped up its presence around school zones and has already written a hefty number of tickets. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, in morning enforcement alone, the Traffic Unit wrote 14 speeding tickets.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kfsk.org

Petersburg kids learn bear safety while adults try to prevent problems

It’s early fall in Petersburg and that means that bear activity is increasing around town as the bears look for extra food before hibernation. Bear safety is something that local middle school-aged children learned about at a summer science camp last month. KFSK’s Angela Denning reports:. Several kids are sitting...
PETERSBURG, AK
