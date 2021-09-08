MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs split away games against Fairfield, Villanova over Labor Day weekend

For the first time since November 21, 2019, the Yale men’s soccer team took the field on Friday night in a match against Fairfield. The Bulldogs (1–1–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) charged the field in their season-opening game and snagged a 3–2 win against the Stags (0–2–0, 0–0–0 MAAC) with forward Kahveh Zahiroleslam ’24 notching the deciding goal with just 10 minutes of regular play remaining. In their second matchup of the weekend, the Elis traveled south to take on Villanova (3–1–0, 0–0–0 Big East) and fell 2–1 after the Wildcats broke a tie game late in the second half. This Saturday, Yale returns to Reese Stadium with a game against UMass Lowell.