‘LEGO Stars Wars Terrifying Tales’ Gets a Spooky Trailer at Disney+ (VIDEO)
Disney+ is gearing up for the Halloween season with its upcoming special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an all-new special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group. In a newly-released trailer, fan-favorite characters convene to share spooky stories in familiar settings beginning Friday, October 1 when the special begins streaming exclusively on the platform. The first look offers a peek at three spooky tales spun by Darth Vader's (Matt Sloan) loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale).
