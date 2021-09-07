A peek at preseason polls

Preps Beat: Familiar schools at top of preseason coaches' polls; Pat Strickland steps down from Jefferson boys hoops.

Taking a look at fall sports preseason coaches' polls. Participation in these exercises is far from complete, but it can at least give us a picture of teams with championship designs.

The OSAA conducts these polls, which are hardly scientific, and as the OSAA emphasizes, do not impact the RPI and Colley ratings that determine seeding for state playoffs. What they do is give fans something to debate and journalists — who, once upon a time, existed in numbers sufficient enough to vote for our own (AP) rankings — something to write about.

So, here goes:

To the surprise of no one (that I know about), Central Catholic and West Linn were 1-2 in the Oregon Class 6A football preseason coaches' poll. That did not change after the Rams beat Camas, Washington and the Lions downed Jesuit in Week 1. The Crusaders fell to No. 4 to No. 8 in the Sept. 7 poll.

Only two teams from outside the Portland Metro area received a notable number of votes in the preseason 6A poll, and No. 10 West Salem was the only team from outside the metro area in the Sept. 7 rankings.

Nineteen coaches voted in the preseason 6A poll. Central Catholic and West Linn each received eight first-place votes. No. 3 Tualatin received two first-place votes and No. 5 Lake Oswego one. The Lakers jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the Sept. 7 poll and are now just ahead of No. 4 Tualatin.

Lakeridge moved into the top-10 at No. 6 after a 42-14 win over Sherwood, which opened the season ranked seventh. Sunset climbed from No. 9 in the preseason poll to No. 5 after a 48-6 win over Tigard.

In the Class 5A preseason football poll, Thurston of Springfield edged Wilsonville by three points for the No. 1 spot. Scappoose came in at No. 9.

In the Class 4A preseason football poll, Gladstone was ranked sixth and Estacada with Marshfield of Coos Bay the clear No. 1.

Now a look at other fall sports preseason polls, which are dominated by Jesuit Crusaders teams:

Jesuit is the clear No. 1 pick in 6A girls soccer. The top nine teams are from the Portland area, including the PIL's Grant at No. 5 and Lincoln at No. 6 and Barlow of the Mt. Hood Conference at No. 7. The other girls soccer No. 1 teams: Wilsonville (5A), Marist Catholic of Eugene (4A), Catlin Gabel (3A-2A).

In 6A boys soccer, the PIL is well represented, with Grant ranked No. 2, Lincoln No. 3 and Franklin No. 6. Jesuit received eight of 10 first-place votes. In 5A boys soccer, La Salle Prep got the most first-place votes but is ranked No. 2 behind Woodburn. Oregon Episcopal and Catlin Gabel were 1-2 in the 3A-2A boys soccer poll. Stayton is a clear No. 1 at 4A.

In volleyball, Jesuit received nine of 11 first-place votes in the Class 6A coaches' poll, with No. 2 Central Catholic and No. 3 West Linn each receiving one. The other top-ranked volleyball teams entering the season were West Albany (5A, with Wilsonville a close No. 2), Valley Catholic (4A), Santiam Christian (3A), Kennedy (2A) and St. Paul (1A).

Strickland steps down — Pat Strickland, who guided the Jefferson Democrats to five boys basketball state titles over 13 seasons, announced his resignation on Aug. 30. Strickland, 51, went 274-71 at Jefferson and won Class 5A titles in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. Jefferson won the 6A tournament in 2017, then lost in the championship game in 2018 and in 2019.

Strickland also won a state title in 1989 as a player alongside Damon Stoudamire at Wilson.

Cross country — Franklin had a strong showing at the Wilsonville Night Meet on Aug. 27. Kaiya Robertson won the senior girls division for a deep Lightning team. Franklin's Charlie North was second in the senior boys division. Brennan McEwen of Franklin won the freshman boys division.

Football Week 2 highlighted games (7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, unless noted) — Tigard at Jesuit (3:30 p.m.), Central Catholic at David Douglas, La Salle Prep at Roosevelt, Lakeridge at Jefferson, Central at McDaniel, Dallas at Ida B. Wells, Grant at Sheldon, Lincoln at Liberty, Franklin at Oregon City, Parkrose at Cleveland JV, Reynolds at Barlow, Nelson at Gresham, Centennial at Sandy, Putnam at Milwaukie, Banks at Estacada, The Dalles at St. Helens, Scappoose at Hood River Valley, Wilsonville at Pendleton, Lake Oswego at Sherwood, Mountainside at Westview (3:30 p.m.), Southridge at Sunset (8 p.m.), Aloha at Beaverton (8 p.m.).

