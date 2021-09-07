CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

A peek at preseason polls

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOO92_0bpSRVkf00 Preps Beat: Familiar schools at top of preseason coaches' polls; Pat Strickland steps down from Jefferson boys hoops.

Taking a look at fall sports preseason coaches' polls. Participation in these exercises is far from complete, but it can at least give us a picture of teams with championship designs.

The OSAA conducts these polls, which are hardly scientific, and as the OSAA emphasizes, do not impact the RPI and Colley ratings that determine seeding for state playoffs. What they do is give fans something to debate and journalists — who, once upon a time, existed in numbers sufficient enough to vote for our own (AP) rankings — something to write about.

So, here goes:

To the surprise of no one (that I know about), Central Catholic and West Linn were 1-2 in the Oregon Class 6A football preseason coaches' poll. That did not change after the Rams beat Camas, Washington and the Lions downed Jesuit in Week 1. The Crusaders fell to No. 4 to No. 8 in the Sept. 7 poll.

Only two teams from outside the Portland Metro area received a notable number of votes in the preseason 6A poll, and No. 10 West Salem was the only team from outside the metro area in the Sept. 7 rankings.

Nineteen coaches voted in the preseason 6A poll. Central Catholic and West Linn each received eight first-place votes. No. 3 Tualatin received two first-place votes and No. 5 Lake Oswego one. The Lakers jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the Sept. 7 poll and are now just ahead of No. 4 Tualatin.

Lakeridge moved into the top-10 at No. 6 after a 42-14 win over Sherwood, which opened the season ranked seventh. Sunset climbed from No. 9 in the preseason poll to No. 5 after a 48-6 win over Tigard.

In the Class 5A preseason football poll, Thurston of Springfield edged Wilsonville by three points for the No. 1 spot. Scappoose came in at No. 9.

In the Class 4A preseason football poll, Gladstone was ranked sixth and Estacada with Marshfield of Coos Bay the clear No. 1.

Now a look at other fall sports preseason polls, which are dominated by Jesuit Crusaders teams:

Jesuit is the clear No. 1 pick in 6A girls soccer. The top nine teams are from the Portland area, including the PIL's Grant at No. 5 and Lincoln at No. 6 and Barlow of the Mt. Hood Conference at No. 7. The other girls soccer No. 1 teams: Wilsonville (5A), Marist Catholic of Eugene (4A), Catlin Gabel (3A-2A).

In 6A boys soccer, the PIL is well represented, with Grant ranked No. 2, Lincoln No. 3 and Franklin No. 6. Jesuit received eight of 10 first-place votes. In 5A boys soccer, La Salle Prep got the most first-place votes but is ranked No. 2 behind Woodburn. Oregon Episcopal and Catlin Gabel were 1-2 in the 3A-2A boys soccer poll. Stayton is a clear No. 1 at 4A.

In volleyball, Jesuit received nine of 11 first-place votes in the Class 6A coaches' poll, with No. 2 Central Catholic and No. 3 West Linn each receiving one. The other top-ranked volleyball teams entering the season were West Albany (5A, with Wilsonville a close No. 2), Valley Catholic (4A), Santiam Christian (3A), Kennedy (2A) and St. Paul (1A).

Strickland steps down — Pat Strickland, who guided the Jefferson Democrats to five boys basketball state titles over 13 seasons, announced his resignation on Aug. 30. Strickland, 51, went 274-71 at Jefferson and won Class 5A titles in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. Jefferson won the 6A tournament in 2017, then lost in the championship game in 2018 and in 2019.

Strickland also won a state title in 1989 as a player alongside Damon Stoudamire at Wilson.

Cross country — Franklin had a strong showing at the Wilsonville Night Meet on Aug. 27. Kaiya Robertson won the senior girls division for a deep Lightning team. Franklin's Charlie North was second in the senior boys division. Brennan McEwen of Franklin won the freshman boys division.

Football Week 2 highlighted games (7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, unless noted) — Tigard at Jesuit (3:30 p.m.), Central Catholic at David Douglas, La Salle Prep at Roosevelt, Lakeridge at Jefferson, Central at McDaniel, Dallas at Ida B. Wells, Grant at Sheldon, Lincoln at Liberty, Franklin at Oregon City, Parkrose at Cleveland JV, Reynolds at Barlow, Nelson at Gresham, Centennial at Sandy, Putnam at Milwaukie, Banks at Estacada, The Dalles at St. Helens, Scappoose at Hood River Valley, Wilsonville at Pendleton, Lake Oswego at Sherwood, Mountainside at Westview (3:30 p.m.), Southridge at Sunset (8 p.m.), Aloha at Beaverton (8 p.m.).

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Bet on Betts: Roosevelt running back aiming to be the best in Oregon

Lindell Betts is back from injury and looking to prove he's a high-quality player deserving of a college look.The phone hasn't necessarily been ringing off the hook for Roosevelt High School football's Lindell Betts. After missing the spring season last school year as a junior due to an injury, the now-senior running back is looking to make a name for himself and potentially play college ball. {obj:56766: With 177-rushing-yard performance Friday, Sept. 10 ,against La Salle Prep,} Betts is hoping the calls and texts start flooding his phone. And it's probably best to do it early, as the senior...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Revitalized Timbers return home this week

Winner of three in a row, Portland faces Colorado, LAFC; win keeps Thorns atop NWSLIt's been a month since the Timbers last played at Providence Park. They'll return this week for matches Wednesday against surging Colorado and Sunday, Sept. 19 against always-dangerous LAFC. It's safe to say the team is in a much better place than when it last stepped on the field in downtown Portland. During that month away, it appears the Timbers found themselves. At least that's the way coach Giovanni Savarese explains the recent turnaround in form that produced three consecutive shutout wins away from home and...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Timbers back at home

Portland, riding three-match win streak, plays at Providence Park on Wednesday for the first time in a month.The Portland Timbers play Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Providence Park for the first time in a month. With the Colorado Rapids visiting, they hope to play more like the team that has posted three consecutive shutouts than like the team that gave up six goals to rival Seattle back on Aug. 15. "The last game we played here was a nightmare for all of us," defender Larrys Mabiala said. In explaining what has changed since that horrific outing, Mabiala pointed to cohesiveness and...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

LPGA marks 50th season with Cambia Portland Classic

The Tournament Golf Foundation-run tourney will feature top pros and legends at Oregon Golf ClubCelebrating 50 years of bringing the best women's golfers in the world to Portland, the Cambia Portland Classic, Sept. 16-19, has been one of the best tournaments on the LPGA Tour. It's the oldest non-major, full-field (144 players) event on the LPGA Tour, which means organizers have found ways to keep the tournament going since the early 1970s by overcoming any issues — including this year. Because of concerns about homeless encampments near Columbia Edgewater Country Club on Northeast Marine Drive, Tournament Golf Foundation, the nonprofit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Thurston, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Aloha, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Stayton, OR
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
City
West Linn, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
City
Tigard, OR
West Linn, OR
Sports
Portland Tribune

Saturday, Sept. 11: Cougars 44, Vikings 24

Big second quarter separates WSU from PSU in the game at Pullman as Viks drop second game to FBS foe to start season.Big picture: Portland State (0-2) did some good things, but couldn't repeat the 2016 upset in Pullman. Of the 92 points the Vikings have allowed, 52 came in two of the eight quarters played. WSU (1-1) bounced back from an opening-week home loss to Utah State. Notable numbers: Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, completing 28 of 50 throws with one interception. Alexander was also the Vikings' top rusher (62 yards,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

In-N-Out may add three burger joints to Portland's westside

The burger chain is reportedly exploring locations in Tualatin and Beaverton, as well as Hillsboro.Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger looks like it may be coming to Washington County soon — but where? Along with two other locations in Portland's Westside suburbs, the California-based company is reportedly eyeing a location in Hillsboro on Northeast Evergreen Parkway east of Northwest 185th Avenue, in the Tanasbourne area. Restaurant officials submitted a land-use application to the Hillsboro government for the location in April. The story was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Just days after that story was published, The Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Saturday, Sept. 11: Ducks 35, Buckeyes 28

At Ohio Stadium, No. 12 Oregon makes the big plays to take down No. 3 Ohio State in game that will impact playoff chances.Big picture: The Mario Cristobal project got a statement win, one that sets up Oregon as a legit national championship contender. Ducks' fans now become Buckeyes' fans. This win will resonate in Eugene for quite some time — not only for where it happened, but how. Oregon won the trenches. And, Oregon won without some of its biggest stars on defense. And the often bad-mouthed Pac-12 now has a couple of statement early-season wins. Notable Numbers: Let's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist Poll#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Football#Osaa#Rpi#Ap#Central Catholic#Lions#Tualatin#Lakers#Lakeridge#Sunset#Pil#Marist Catholic#Franklin No#Oregon Episcopal#Valley Catholic#Democrats#Cleveland Jv
Portland Tribune

Friday, Sept. 10: Timbers 1, Whitecaps 0

A third consecutive shutout win on the road for Portland, which benefited from an own-goal to win at Vancouver.Goals: Own goal. Ball ends up in the net from a clearing attempt by Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic on a shot from the right side of the penalty area by Felipe Mora. Mora controlled a lofted pass from Sebastian Blanco and directed a ball to the front of the goal. Veselinovic was tracking a run by Yimmi Chara and had the ball deflect into the goal (1-0 Timbers, 66th minute). What it means: Portland has won three consecutive matches by shutout, all...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

3 takeaways: Roosevelt football romps La Salle Prep

A talented senior class for Roosevelt football emerged in 59-0 home victory over Falcons. Friday night at Roosevelt High School, it didn't take long to see which squad was the better team. The Roughriders, hosting 5A's La Salle Prep, scored 40 points in the first quarter and held the Falcons out of the end zone. A touchdown and PAT in the second sent the game into a running clock for the entire second half. The onslaught from Roosevelt improved it to 1-1 on the season while La Salle fell to 0-2. Here are three takeaways from the Roughriders stellar night:...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland fencer shot in Atlanta after tournament

Top area saber fencer takes a bullet and is struggling to get home from Georgia. A Portland fencer almost died after being shot following medaling in saber tournament recently. Jamie Willemse was critically wounded on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was in a Lyft car share vehicle when it was caught in the crossfire of a street gun battle. Willemse was hit in the stomach and remains in hospitalized in Atlanta. Because her lung collapsed, she cannot fly home but must travel by land. Interior decorator Willems and club teammate Cheryl Maslen were returning to their hotel...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lightning in a bottle: Franklin boys soccer led by Darren Green

With speed for days, Franklin boys soccer Darren Green is a goal-scoring threat at any moment.Darren Green knows it takes a team effort to win, but he says he can do a little more in his role. Of course, the senior speedster's role for the Franklin High School boys soccer team is to score goals. And score goals he does. {obj:56682: Against preseason No. 1 Jesuit on Wednesday night, Sept. 8,} Green found the back of the net three times for a hat trick, giving his preseason No. 6 and defending champion Lightning squad a 5-2 win. After winning the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Lake Oswego Review

Key takeaways from Beaverton virtual voters' forum

Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg and Jerome Sibayan answered questions from the community as they battle for Position 1 . From questions about COIVD-19 recovery to accusations of co-conspiring with "antifa," Beaverton's latest virtual voters' forum for Council Position 1 candidates addressed quite a few things that have been at the cusp of Beavertonians' minds for several months. Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg and Jerome Sibayan answered submitted questions and concerns on a livestreamed forum that was broadcasted live on Tualatin Valley Community TV's YouTube feeds on the night of Thursday, Sept. 9. Ballots were mailed out on Sept. 1 and must be mailed...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks open preseason Friday

Hockey team announces preseason roster; WHL announces schedule and rule changesThe Portland Winterhawks announced a 29-player roster for their four Western Hockey League preseason games, the first of which is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Everett against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The roster — listed below with hockey age in parentheses — includes 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and two goalies: Forwards — Aidan Litke (18), Robbie Fromm-Delorme (19), James stefan (18), Gabe Klassen (18), Luke Schelter (17, rookie), Tyson Kozak (19), Kyle Chyzowski (17), Aiden Sotas (16, rookie), Jonah Bevington (18), Seth Jarvis (19), Josh Zakreski (16, rookie),...
NHL
Portland Tribune

Franklin boys soccer sends statement in win over Jesuit

Lightning uses hat trick from Darren Green, eight saves from Emilio Bucardo to down Crusaders.The 2019 state title run from Franklin High School boys soccer marked a historic moment in the school's history. Now in 2021, the Lightning are out to prove it wasn't a one-off moment, and a 5-2 victory Wednesday, Sept. 8, at home over preseason No. 1 Jesuit was a solid message to send. The win puts the Lightning at 2-1 on the season after dropping a match to Sunset 4-3 and taking down Westview 3-0 to start the season. Here are three takeaways from the Lightning...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Franklin-Jesuit boys soccer

Images by Jaime Valdez from a Lightning early-season 5-2 win over the Crusaders on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Franklin improved to 2-1 on the season Wednesday, Sept. 8 by outscoring Jesuit in a top-10 boys soccer match at Franklin High.
SOCCER
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
187
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy