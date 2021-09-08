CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chicago Woman In Jail In Florida, Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Because She Was Late For Flight

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBS Chicago/CBS Miami) — A Chicago woman was behind bars in Florida late Tuesday, accused of making a bomb threat because she was late for her flight.

Police said at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Marina Verbitsky , 46, was told she wouldn’t be allowed to get on her flight. So she told employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport there was a bomb in her checked luggage.

Verbitsky was immediately taken into custody.

Authorities said that the plane — which had already begun taxiing the runway — was rerouted, and the passengers were evacuated. A thorough inspection was conducted and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

Verbitsky was taken to the Main Jail of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

