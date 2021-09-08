PREP ROUNDUP: Berry golfers top Zebras as postseason nears

The Logansport girls golf team defeated Rochester 184-202 Tuesday in the Berries’ home finale at Dykeman Park Golf Course.

It’s usually senior night but the Berries don’t have any seniors on the team this year.

But they do have five players that on any given night can shoot a low round. On Tuesday it was Reiss Weaver, who shot a 6-over par 42 for her career-best nine-hole round.

“She’s really hitting her peak and it’s the time in the season to hit our peak,” Logansport coach Abby Lundy said.

Weaver was a regional qualifier a year ago. The Berries look to be a top contender for both NCC and sectional championships as this postseason nears.

Weaver was followed by Sophia Kay (46), Myleigh Moon (47), Kendra Sutton (49) and Chloe Crook (53).

The golfers battled windy conditions on Tuesday and got their rounds in right before thunderstorms hit.

“It wasn’t our best round at home, but that’s OK,” Lundy said.

Weaver, Moon, Sutton and Crook are juniors while Kay is a freshman.

“Lots of potential this year and bigger potential next year. We should be pretty strong,” Lundy said.

Logan plays at Rock Hollow today against Peru and Maconaquah and will get a practice round in on Thursday at The Trophy Club in Lebanon, the site of Monday’s NCC meet.

“Our goal is to either win or get second at conference next week at Trophy Club,” Lundy said.

The Berries were moved to the Twin Lakes Sectional this year and will compete at Tippecanoe Country Club on Monday, Sept. 20. In recent years Logan has competed at the Western Sectional at Chippendale Golf Course.

“It evened out sectional numbers. That’s the only reason we were given from the IHSAA is that sectional didn’t have as many teams as others in the state,” Lundy said. “We have switched sectionals to Tippecanoe Country Club for the Twin Lakes Sectional, and our goal is to win that. And we have a really good shot. We’re going to go play some practice rounds and get familiar with the course since it’s a new sectional course for these girls because we play Chippendale a lot. So to be able to switch right now, we’ll just go over there and get practice.

“Our goal is to add a sectional championship to the banner in the Berry Bowl. It’s been since 1992 since a sectional title has been added to the banner.”

HNAC MEET

The event has been moved to Friday with an 11 a.m. EST start at Chesapeake Run Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

CASTON 3, CASS 2

Caston recorded a win at Lewis Cass in five games, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12.

“I’m proud that we stayed mentally tough and pulled out the win in the fifth set,” Caston coach Melinda Shultz said. “I thought Maddi Smith and Isabel Scales did a nice job hitting the ball tonight, but our setters, Delaney Lowry and Annie Harsh moved the ball around well. They knew when to feed the outsides and when to move the ball.”

Scales and Addison Zimpleman each served 12 points for the Comets.

“Caston is scrappy,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We didn’t show up to play until set three. We can’t wait that long to show up to play. We fought back and showed some grit but just too late in the match.”

Kendal Johnson led the Kings with 15 kills, 15 assists and 11 digs. Maci Garland floored eight kills and six aces. Abbey Hileman added six kills. Cana Jones collected 28 digs. Elly Logan added 14. Haley Miller dished out 19 assists.

PIONEER 3, KNOX 0

Pioneer won its HNAC opener against visiting Knox, 25-16, 25-9, 25-23.

Mackenzie Robinson had 21 digs for the Panthers. Kaitlin Weldy added 10.

Emma Novaski had six digs and three aces. Carlie Morris had five digs. Hailey Cripe floored 11 kills and four aces. Brooklyn Borges had seven kills, Belle Blickenstaff six, Mandee Weisenburger five and Kennedy Corn four.

Mackenzie Rogers collected 18 assists, four kills and two aces. Blair Grigsby dished out seven assists and Kiersten Nies added six.

“We played pretty solid the first two sets. We played really well the second set, our ball control was excellent,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “We fell apart in the third set. Our ball control left us and we had a bunch of service errors and kind of kept them around. We have a lot of things to work on and we’ll continue to chip away and get better.

“We’ve got a really good North White team coming in on Thursday and play at the Harrison Classic on Saturday and our pool play is going to be really tough.”

BOYS TENNIS

CASS 5, EASTERN 0

The Kings were able to fight through the wind and pull out a 5-0 victory over Eastern in Walton.

Jack Salyers won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ethan Johnson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Gannon Davis won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Briceton Ellington and Noah Preston won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

GIRLS SOCCER

LOGAN 8, TWIN LAKES 0

The Berries had a lot of fireworks on the field before the game was ended early due to thunderstorms.

Gracie Henderson scored a goal for the Berries less than a minute in. She finished with a hat track.

Elizabeth Buenaventura had two goals in the win.

Taylor Hamm, Isabel Padilla and Pailei Cripe each added a goal.

Logan hosts Muncie Central on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

WINAMAC AT LAVILLE

The game has been canceled.