Burn survivors go to Camp Nah Nah Mah, where they can just be a kid

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Salt Lake Firefighters Local 4080 and other SSL firefighters continued their long history of serving breakfast at Camp Nah Nah Mah on Aug. 7. Camp Nah Nah Mah (Ute for “together in riendship”) is the University of Utah camp for burn survivors for children ages 6-13. They also sponsor a preschool burn camp for ages 4-5 and a river-rafting xxpedition for teens 14-17. In addition, they hold a young adult burn survivor retreat and an adult river retreat for ages 24+.

