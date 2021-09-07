INDIANS VOLLEYBALL TO HOST NEWTON

NSU Volleyball held its home opener hosting the ULM Warhawks Tuesday, August 31. The team had found some success on the road, but just could not bring the magic home in a hard-fought loss to the ULM Warhawks, losing the match 3 sets to 1. While the results might not have been as the Demon fans hoped for, the season is yet young and there is a lot to like about the Demon Volleyball team.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO