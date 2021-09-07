CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

INDIANS VOLLEYBALL TO HOST NEWTON

Cover picture for the articleThe third-ranked Oskaloosa High volleyball team returns to Little Hawkeye Conference action Tuesday (9/7) when they host Newton. On Saturday (9/4), the Indians went 2-2 at a tournament at Cedar Rapids Washington….beating a pair of Class 5A teams in Davenport Central and Linn-Mar, before losing to Cedar Rapids Xavier, ranked eighth in Class 4A, and Urbandale, who is ranked tenth in Class 5A. Osky is now 9-2 on the season. You can hear the Indians and Newton Tuesday night on KBOE-FM; pregame coverage starts at 7 with the play-by-play around 7:10.

