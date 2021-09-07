CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Oakdale man killed after his SUV struck an 18-wheeler and burst into flames in Evangeline Parish

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old Oakdale man was killed after his SUV crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler and both vehicles burst into flames in Evangeline Parish. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on La. 106 east of Paradise Lane. Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was killed in the crash. Fontenot was driving east on La. 106 when his 2013 Nissan Rogue crashed into the passenger side diesel tank of a 2006 International 18-wheeler, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a release.

