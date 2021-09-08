Chasing Richmond: Several contenders need to reset

The first race of the playoffs can be chaotic. Toss in a course with the nickname of the Track Too Touch to Tame and one might not be surprised by the fact that nearly half of the playoff contenders went home after Round 1, Race 1 with results in the back half of the field. Five drivers finished outside the top 25, two were in the low-20s and another two finished outside the top 15, which creates a tight battle at the bubble.