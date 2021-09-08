The Somerset Christian School boys soccer program and their longtime head coach Ben Stein have won 10 Kentucky Christian Athletic Association state soccer titles, won a National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) national soccer title and a NACA national soccer runner-up crown. But on Tuesday - at Cougars Soccer Field - Somerset Christian pulled off their biggest win in their newly short membership in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association with a 4-2 cross-town rivalry win over Southwestern High School. It was also the Cougars first cross-town win in only their second season in the KHSAA.