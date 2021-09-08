CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cross-Town Win

By Steve Cornelius Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Somerset Christian School boys soccer program and their longtime head coach Ben Stein have won 10 Kentucky Christian Athletic Association state soccer titles, won a National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) national soccer title and a NACA national soccer runner-up crown. But on Tuesday - at Cougars Soccer Field - Somerset Christian pulled off their biggest win in their newly short membership in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association with a 4-2 cross-town rivalry win over Southwestern High School. It was also the Cougars first cross-town win in only their second season in the KHSAA.

