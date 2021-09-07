CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. WILDLIFE: Tree stand safety reduces incidents during the hunt

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opens on Sept. 11 statewide. As deer hunters prepare for their first outing, whether it’s archery this weekend or black powder or gun season later this year, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly.

