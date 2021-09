CNN, JEFFERSON PARISH, WVUE, WDSU, POOL (VIA WDSU), TWITTER, @ENTERGYLA, @ENTERGYNOLA, Twitter/@EntergyLA, Twitter/@EntergyNOLA. Damage to power poles from Hurricane Ida across two states was greater than that caused by Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, according to Entergy, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in Louisiana.