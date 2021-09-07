Workplace Lessons: Going back to basics

With so many people working from home these days, the conversations around the water cooler just aren't happening. A lot of those conversations had to do with workplace issues that people still want to talk about. WFMZ's Nancy Werteen begins a new series Tuesday called Workplace Lessons, taking a look...
Where: Zoom (online webinar) CCHC and Chester County Archives are celebrating 30 years of genealogy workshops! This year we are going "Back to the Basics." This year's genealogy workshops will span 4 sessions, with a guest speaker for each day!. All workshops will take place virtually on Zoom and run...
Americans are finding work again, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate has dropped to 5.2%, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. More jobs are still left unfilled. "We need a lot of amazing people," Jenna Powers, Amazon's director of recruiting, told...
Working from home and from the office has become an increasingly common practice for employers who are adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic. For workers, this poses a new challenge: how do you maintain an office in two locations?. Taking your workplace with you as you transition from...
A constant reminder that floats throughout the Frederick household is “we’re on the same team(!!).” There is no replacement for truly being in unity, advocating for one another, making memories, and valuing one another as equally important parts of the marital team. The best part? Teamwork in marriage is a habit you can cultivate and if you do, it will revolutionize your relationship. We hope this episode challenges and blesses you.
Saatva's premium sleep collection includes eco-friendly, handcrafted mattresses for toddlers, kids, teens, and college kids, plus dorm-friendly organic bedding. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Saatva, the Smarter Luxury Sleep company, is passionate about delivering quality rest and comfort to sleepers of all ages. With the recent addition of a dual-sided, organic Crib Mattress to its curated range of made-to-order mattresses, Saatva now offers a full collection of eco-friendly and organic sleep essentials for babies, toddlers, college-bound students and everyone in between. In addition to its mattresses for newborns to young teens, Saatva's collection also includes mattress toppers, organic sheets, duvets and comforters in Twin XL sizes that have been specifically designed for dorm roomliving and kids' rooms.
As the business world tries to adjust to the workplace changes due to the pandemic, the office etiquette we used to know has changed too. Once upon a time, we all felt comfortable shaking hands, but that's not the case anymore, so how do we greet each other professionally? What do we do if we want to wear a mask and someone else doesn't?
