Volleyball roundup: Ryan rallies after first-set loss to beat Princeton

PRINCETON — For the third straight match, Ryan came out on top with a victory in four sets — this time over Princeton 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 to conclude the predistrict schedule.

The Lady Raiders (22-10) got 16 kills from Darla Crow on a 50% hit percentage to go along with five blocks. Halli Keese notched a double-double with 12 kills and 19 digs as well as ace and two blocks.

Kanishia Haley recorded 18 assists, two aces, seven kills and eight digs. Shian Blacksher added 17 assists to go along with eight digs and three aces.

KK Haley had a team-high 23 digs to lead the Ryan defense as well as having three aces and two assists.

Ryan stays on the road to open district play on Friday against Richland.

Denton d. Wichita Falls Rider

In its final tune-up match before district play, Denton took down Wichita Falls Rider 14-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15 on Tuesday.

Abby Folsom had a solid night all around with 42 assists and 21 digs to go along with three kills and a block. Valerie Pena had a team-high 23 digs on defense for Denton, which ends its predistrict schedule at 19-9.

Lauren Perry had a team-best 18 kills to go along with 10 assists and three blocks, and Tessa Gerwig also registered a double-double with 14 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks.

Denton travels to Lake Dallas to open district play on Friday.

Ponder d. Pottsboro

POTTSBORO — For the second time in three meetings this year, Ponder took down an opponent in straight sets, this time beating Pottsboro 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 to conclude its predistrict slate.

Campbell Laney led Ponder (12-17) with a double-double, registering 12 assists and 10 digs. To help on the defensive front, Kaelyn McWilliams added 17 digs and Savannah Schwarz had 11. Philomina Klotz had six kills and five blocks.

Ponder begins district play with a home tilt against Whitesboro on Friday.

Gunter d. Aubrey

GUNTER — In the final match before district play, Aubrey struggled against a solid Gunter team, losing in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.

Aubrey (15-5) had only one player reach double digits in kills — Sydney Garrison with 12. Garrison also led the team with two blocks and an ace and was second on the team with 11 digs. Meagan Szostek and Lexie Temple each added four kills.

Makayla Johnson led the defensive effort with 14 digs and Gracie Bell added eight. Bell and Olivia Star also contributed with 11 assists.

Aubrey hosts Gainesville on Friday to open district play.

Lake Dallas d. Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE — Lake Dallas heads into district play with some momentum after sweeping past Van Alstyne 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 on Tuesday night to wrap up its predistrict schedule.

The win for Lake Dallas avenges an earlier loss to Van Alstyne as Caelyn Gunn registered a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs. Haiden Tornblom added six kills and Rachel Armstrong contributed with five. Reagan Hamm dished out 31 assists to go along with three kills and two aces.

On defense, Ashley Machuca matched Gunn with 10 digs.

Lake Dallas hosts Denton on Friday as district plays begins.