Watertown, WI - Glenn L. Guetzlaff, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. David Brandt of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials would be appreciated to the charity of ones choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.