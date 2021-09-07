Ruder officially takes over as UNT's starting QB as showdown with SMU looms

Buy Now North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder carries the ball during the Mean Green’s win over Northwestern State last week. Ruder will make his second collegiate start on Saturday when the Mean Green travel to SMU. Al Key/DRC

What was readily apparent following North Texas’ season opener became official Tuesday.

Jace Ruder is the Mean Green’s starting quarterback heading into their rivalry showdown with SMU on Saturday in Dallas.

Ruder was listed at the top of UNT’s depth chart this week following a solid outing in the Mean Green’s 44-14 win over Northwestern State last week.

The North Carolina transfer was listed as a co-starter with Austin Aune entering the Mean Green’s season opener against NSU. UNT coach Seth Littrell said heading into the game that he was anxious to see how his quarterbacks would react in a game atmosphere.

Ruder passed the test while throwing for 131 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-21 passing. He also rushed for 23 yards.

That performance was enough to solidify Ruder’s status as UNT’s starter.

“There’s a reason we have the guys out there we do,” Littrell said. “Jace came in and handled the situation well for his first game back in a couple of years.”

Ruder played sparingly in three seasons with the Tar Heels before transferring. His start against NSU was the first of his collegiate career. The 23-yard touchdown pass he threw to Roderic Burns was his first since 2018.

“I was very thankful for the opportunity,” Ruder said following the game. “Coach Littrell said he was excited for the opportunity he was giving me and excited to see what I would do with it. With the help of the guys around me, we went out there and had an awesome night.”

UNT’s hope is Ruder’s first start is the initial step in his rapid improvement after knocking off years of rust. Ruder did throw two interceptions last week.

The Mean Green are hoping their receivers can also play a role in Ruder making a significant jump this week. UNT counted seven drops by its receivers against the Demons.

“The guys around Jace need to play better at times,” Littrell said.

UNT can’t afford drops and mistakes against SMU. The Mustangs are also 1-0 after hammering Abilene Christian 56-9 in their season opener.

Littrell also expressed confidence in Aune, who came on late in the second half and threw for 51 yards.

“Aune came in and did some really good things as well,” Littrell said. “He understands the offense. Both of those guys are very mature. I feel like we have two quarterbacks we can win with.”

Littrell not worried about Torrey’s workload

No one has posted a bigger game in college football as of Tuesday than UNT running back DeAndre Torrey, at least not when it comes to total yards.

The senior rolled up 320 yards against NSU. He rushed for a career high 244 yards on 25 carries, added a 12-yard reception and returned two kickoffs 64 yards.

Littrell doesn’t plan on backing off using Torrey in a variety of ways.

“If I sat and worried about that, it’d be pretty tough,” Littrell said of Torrey’s workload. “We’ll try to keep him as healthy as we can while at the same time giving him opportunities to go out there and have success.”

Littrell praised Torrey for how he prepares, which could help him handle a significant workload.

“Part of the reason is how DeAndre prepares,” Littrell said of why he has confidence in Torrey’s durability. “He’s trying to take advantage of his opportunities. Rest, nutrition and rehab are important.”

Torrey was among a host of players with Texas ties who received honorable mention recognition from Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for their performances in the opening week of the season.

Littrell offers no comment on ‘That team from Denton’

SMU caught the attention of several UNT fans on Monday with a Twitter post promoting its game against the Mean Green.

Only the Mustangs didn’t refer to UNT or the Mean Green. They listed their opponent as “that team from Denton.”

Littrell was asked about the tweet but didn’t take the opportunity to add fuel to the fire.

“If I looked at every Twitter feed or tweet, I wouldn’t have time to go to work,” Littrell said. “It’s about preparing the right way and competing on game day. The rest will take care of itself.”

SMU QB Mordecai has UNT’s attention

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has the full attention of UNT’s coaches and players after a record-setting performance in the Mustangs win over ACU.

The Oklahoma transfer threw seven touchdown passes against the Wildcats while rolling up 317 passing yards.

“He’s a great quarterback,” UNT safety Tyreke Davis said. “We respect him and everyone on their offense. We will have to come with it and make him uncomfortable back there.”