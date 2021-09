Watertown, WI - Charlette Nathalie (Johnson) Schulz, 85, of Watertown passed away September 6, 2021, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wisconsin. Born December 3, 1935, in Woodville, Wisconsin, daughter of Christian and Annette (Mathison) Johnson. She was born to eternal life through Holy Baptism on January 12, 1936. Charlette was united in marriage to Reuel Schulz on December 14, 1958.