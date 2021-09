Since the Cat 794 AC electric drive truck debuted at MINExpo 2016, the global fleet has logged more than 780,000 hours of field operation, averaging physical availability of 90%. Offering up to 8% better payload and faster speed-on-grade, the 794 AC delivers up to 10% more productivity than competitive trucks. The 794 AC truck field fleet has tripled over the last 2 years to more than 150 units with the highest-hour truck logging more than 52,000 hours. They are working in coal and hard rock, deep pit and flat haul sites at low and high altitudes and operating in poor underfoot conditions in nine countries covering four continents.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO