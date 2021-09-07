DESIGNERS NATE BERKUS AND JEREMIAH BRENT HIGHLIGHT FAMILY STORIES AND SPECIAL KEEPSAKES IN HGTV’S NEW SERIES ‘THE NATE & JEREMIAH HOME PROJECT’
Six-Episode Series Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+. New York [September 7, 2021] Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, designers and married dads of two, will give family homes meaningful, personalized renovations in their new HGTV series The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project. Premiering Tuesday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day, the six-episode docu-series will follow the duo to meetings with their clients where they hear family stories and help decide which sentimental possessions to keep, repurpose or donate. Once rooms and items are sorted, Nate and Jeremiah will renovate the house into an expressly personal and beautiful home for everyone.corporate.discovery.com
Comments / 0