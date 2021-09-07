‘RENOVATION ISLAND’ SEASON TWO PERFORMANCE BOLSTERS HGTV SUNDAY NIGHT RATINGS
New York [September 7, 2021] HGTV’s breakout hit Renovation Island, starring home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, whose family faced a second, unpredictable season of owning and running a Bahamas resort, attracted more than 17 million total viewers during its 10-week run on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among P2+ viewers and ranked as a top 5 cable series in the timeslot among other key demos, including P25-54, W25-54, M25-54 and upscale P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54.corporate.discovery.com
