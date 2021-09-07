CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dòng Dòng Nǎo II

giantbomb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDòng Dòng Nǎo II (動動腦 II) was released in Taiwan in 1989 by Sachen, for the NES. Despite it sharing (most) of a title with the Taiwanese version of Arctic Adventure: Penguin and Seal (Dòng Dòng Nǎo 1), it has no relation to the game. DDN II focuses on teaching...

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
giantbomb.com

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Heroes

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Heroes is the banner label for PSP fighting games in the Naruto franchise, in North America, Europe, Oceania, and South Korea. In Japan, there are only two games, and they are not grouped together in the same subseries. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Heroes was not released in Japan,...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Astria Ascending: gameplay videos (#1 Basic combat)

In the weeks leading to the release of Astria Ascending (at the end of the month in Europe and North America), Dear Villagers and Artisan Studios are planning to share some gameplay videos showcasing the game and its various elements. The first video is all about the battle system, and...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Review – Adventure in Harmony

Greak: Memories of Azur is an artsy 2D puzzle-platformer adventure game that comes from a relatively unknown studio known as Navegante Entertainment. The game features three protagonists, namely Greak, Adara, and Raydel. Together, these siblings have taken it upon themselves to protect the lands of Azur from the terrifying Urlag demons and stop the Plague. In order to assist Toros in building an airship to save the people who have fled Azur, the three of them begin an adventure that will lead them to explore, fight, and solve a series of puzzles in order to ultimately save the legacy of the Courine race.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

A new Total War: Warhammer III trailer unveils Grand Cathay

It’s no secret that Total War: Warhammer III fans have known that Grand Cathay will be included in the game. However, we’ve only just gotten a glimpse as to the characters that will lead the faction, thanks to the new Dawn of Grand Cathay trailer. A cool surprise here is...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
nintendoeverything.com

Espgaluda II Switch gameplay

Live Wire brought another classic shoot ’em up to Switch this week in the form of Espgaluda II, and gameplay is now available. As a reminder, the title just made it out on September 9. We have the following overview for Espgaluda II:. Story. Galuda is a biological weapon that...
VIDEO GAMES
yoursun.com

'Hades' makes dying fun

Death in video games is never good a thing. It’s a sign a failure, proof that you didn’t accomplish your objective. It forces you to redo a portion of gameplay, aiming to do better the second time around. It is not how the game is supposed to be played. Except...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Cramorant Guide and Build Pokemon Unite

For those looking to optimally build Cramorant on Pokémon Unite, look no further. This guide will discuss the best items and moves for the Water Pokémon. Cramorant deals fantastic damage over time, making the bird a strong pick given the right team composition. Playing the squishy damage carry requires a strong base set of item upgrades. Without the necessary stats, Cramorant’s damage quite frankly will not be enough to carry the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Review: Battle With Elemental Layers In RIFTFORCE

Card games usually use a mana system and have some type of health or point system akin to Magic: The Gathering. However, Riftforce simplifies the battle system and turns its cards from creatures attacking a singular point to Chess-like pieces. I was genuinely surprised at how the level of strategy of placement of cards and drafting affected each game and made the experience far more challenging and rewarding than other card games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Penguin#Pyramid#Nes#D Ng#Taiwanese#Ddn Ii#South Korean#Kuk Je Academy##Multicarts
giantbomb.com

An Origami Charm Offensive

The Paper Mario franchise has been in a downward spiral ever since Super Paper Mario for the Wii. The games started out as simple but deep turn-based RPGs with each subsequent game shedding these traditional RPG mechanics in favor of arts & crafts gimmicks. First there were stickers in “Sticker Star”, then paint in “Color Splash” and now origami with Paper Mario: The Origami King. While the game still retains the fantastic writing and humor the series is known for, it unfortunately is not a return to its beloved RPG origins. The core battle mechanic overstays its welcome and the lack of any experience gains, incentivises avoiding combat altogether. A large swath of the game feels like a pointless collectathon. And the game features a bit too many samey Toad NPCs. Origami King on paper (no pun intended) has no right being good but manages to course correct with its impressive visuals and charming presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Introducing Asterigos, a new high-fantasy action RPG

Greetings everyone. We are Acme Gamestudio, an independent developer from Taiwan. Today, we’re happy to introduce Asterigos, a 3D action RPG set in a high fantasy world, featuring exhilarating battle encounters, interconnected maps full of adventure for you to explore and an immersive story. It starts with a young warrior...
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Espgaluda II

Switch is the place to be for excellent shmups and there have been some recent offerings from CAVE so let's check out Espgaluda II. After thoroughly enjoying the great shoot 'em up Mushihimesama a few months back, I was thrilled when I saw that Espgaluda II was finally getting a console release in the west. Over the years since its initial arcade release back in 2005, it has received various ports and enhanced iterations in Japan and this Switch release is thankfully a culmination of everything so far. Well, except for the fact that we still don't have the original Espgaluda; hopefully, that'll come out soon along with a bunch of other CAVE shmups but I digress.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Star Wars The Old Republic talks system design as a new KOTOR remake is unveiled

The gameplay loops that keep players chasing goals in Star Wars: The Old Republic is all powered by system design, which is the topic of a recent dev blog from systems designer Bryant Wood. In the post, Wood looks at how systems designers like him look at short, medium, and long-term goals, and then create paths to those goals or adjust those paths to prevent burnout or boredom.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
entertainium.co

Review: Live, Die, Repeat in Deathloop

Arkane have become well known for their innovative games in recent years, from the brilliant Dishonored series to their reimagined, System Shock-esque Prey. The Dishonored series in particular I absolutely adore, and I still hold out hope that we’ll eventually see a Dishonored 3. Arkane’s newest game, Deathloop, is a substantially different game from those which preceded it. It shows clear lineage from what came before it, but makes significantly different choices. Full of satisfying stealth and combat, huge sprawling levels and an interesting multilayered story, Deathloop is truly one of a kind.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Life Is Strange: True Colors Chapter 5 Guide - Dream Puzzle, Confronting Jed

Congrats! You've made it to the end of Life is Strange: True Colors. There aren't many major choices to make in Chapter 5: "Side B" as this chapter delivers on the consequences of your actions. There is, however, one missable choice you'll need to make in order to determine what ending Alex gets. There's an escape room puzzle you have to beat too.
VIDEO GAMES
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy