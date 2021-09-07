Dòng Dòng Nǎo II

The Paper Mario franchise has been in a downward spiral ever since Super Paper Mario for the Wii. The games started out as simple but deep turn-based RPGs with each subsequent game shedding these traditional RPG mechanics in favor of arts & crafts gimmicks. First there were stickers in “Sticker Star”, then paint in “Color Splash” and now origami with Paper Mario: The Origami King. While the game still retains the fantastic writing and humor the series is known for, it unfortunately is not a return to its beloved RPG origins. The core battle mechanic overstays its welcome and the lack of any experience gains, incentivises avoiding combat altogether. A large swath of the game feels like a pointless collectathon. And the game features a bit too many samey Toad NPCs. Origami King on paper (no pun intended) has no right being good but manages to course correct with its impressive visuals and charming presentation.

