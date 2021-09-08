CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Russell County among top counties nationwide seeing most rapid increase in COVID cases

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week in Russell County is among the most in the country per capita, according to data compiled by the New York Times. The Times’ COVID case tracker utilizes data from local and state health agencies, the CDC, and the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services to track the number of cases per 100,000 population in counties across the United States.

lakercountry.com

