The Lady Laker Golf team qualified for the 2A State Tournament in Owensboro with a strong performance at Scottsville Country Club on Tuesday. The team shot a 174 on the day, good for first place in the qualifier. McKenzie Trautman led the Lady Lakers with 38, with Breanna Trautman right behind at 39. Madalyn Wright shot a 47 followed by Emily Coe with a 50 and Adriana Humble at 60.