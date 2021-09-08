College Heights falls to Pierce City in five sets

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The College Heights volleyball team dropped a hard-fought five-set match to Pierce City on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (1-1) fell to the Eagles by individual set scores of 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-18 and 17-19.

Pierce CIty improves to 5-0-2 with the victory.

Leading the way for College Heights was Addie Lawrence, who registered a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Lauren Ukena added 12 kills, five aces and 23 digs while Lindsay Griesemer had six kills and 15 digs.

Maddy Colin came up with five aces and 11 digs while collecting a team-high 27 assists. Ava Masena recorded 17 digs as well.

The Cougars play at Sarcoxie on Thursday.