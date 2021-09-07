Chicago Woman In Jail In Florida, Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Because She Was Late For Flight
MIAMI (CBS Chicago/CBS Miami) — A Chicago woman was behind bars in Florida late Tuesday, accused of making a bomb threat because she was late for her flight. Police said at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Marina Verbitsky, 46, was told she wouldn’t be allowed to get on her flight. So she told employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport there was a bomb in her checked luggage.chicago.cbslocal.com
