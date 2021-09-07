CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockhart, TX

David Anthony Navarro

By Dana Garrett
post-register.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Anthony Navarro, 57, passed away on September 2nd at home in his hometown of Lockhart, Texas.David was born on June 18th, 1964, in Caldwell County to Andrew and Katy Navarro. He attended and graduated Lockhart High School in ‘82. Right after high school, David went to work at Glastron with his dad, Andrew. In the late 80s, David started his long-time career as an assistant painter at Johnny & Son’s Paint and Body Shop.David is best known for spreading his love of baseball through playing men’s softball and coaching his son Brandon from T-ball to High School. He continued coaching his grandson, Avery Ybarra, and many more over the years with Lockhart Little League. In his free time, he loved taking fishing trips to the coast with his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Rosemary Castillo, and taking care of those he loved.David is survived by his son and daughter in law, Brandon and Madison Navarro of Fort Worth, his wife, Lorena Navarro, stepdaughters, Debra Leos and Tiffany Gutierrez and stepsons, Brian and Branddon Gutierrez of Lockhart. His siblings, John Navarro, Lydia Adams, Jeanna Trejo and husband Bert of Lockhart, nieces and nephews Christopher Head, Josephine Rojas, Maegan Bucur and husband Stefan, and Makayla Adams.David is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Katy Navarro, and younger sister Annie Navarro.Visitation will be held at DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart with family and friends on Wednesday September 8, 2021, from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart.) Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart with the Reverend Ed Karasek, Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery.Honorary Pallbearers are John Rodriguez, Mario Morua, Adam Tienda, Aaron Tienda, Phil Gomez, Joaquin Mendoza, Branddon Gutierrez, Andres Hernandez, and Avery Ybarra.Following the burial there will be a fellowship meal at the Lions Club Hall (220 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644).

post-register.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Brandon, TX
Lockhart, TX
Obituaries
County
Caldwell County, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rodriguez
Person
St. Mary
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy