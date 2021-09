Private Services for Louis Clive Raymond, III, 69 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Louis was born on April 26, 1952 in Linlithgo, New York to Norma Alta (Hoteling) Raymond and Louis Clive Raymond, II and passed away on September 5, 2021 in Spiro, Oklahoma. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Norma Raymond; three sisters, Elaine Collins, Judith Martin, Winnfred Hubley, and his brother, Lee Raymond.