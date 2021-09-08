CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Fines Kyle Busch $50,000 For Reckless Driving

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 by NASCAR. The stock car series said he recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs Saturday night at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Busch had crashed and he ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way in the garage area. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. That dropped him from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.

