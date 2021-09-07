CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gladstone Commercial Announces New Executive Vice President for Midwest and West Regions

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Carter as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Carter will have responsibility for sourcing net leased real estate acquisitions and sale-leaseback investments in the Midwest and West while also managing and servicing Gladstone Commercial's existing assets in the regions in coordination with his asset management teams.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Vice President#New Orleans#Midwest#Mclean#Gladstone Commercial#Porthaven Partners#Llc#Stan Johnson Company#The University Of Tulsa#Broker Submittals#Media Inquiries#Annual Report On Form#Sec#Investor Relations#Hawaii Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
Country
Brazil
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy