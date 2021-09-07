Gladstone Commercial Announces New Executive Vice President for Midwest and West Regions

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Carter as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Carter will have responsibility for sourcing net leased real estate acquisitions and sale-leaseback investments in the Midwest and West while also managing and servicing Gladstone Commercial's existing assets in the regions in coordination with his asset management teams.