Partners celebrate groundbreaking of final phase of Waterton Road extension
Good news. Construction is officially underway to provide an additional east-west route and increased roadway capacity to and from Northwest Douglas County communities. The Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board (CAB) and the Sterling Ranch Development Company on Sept. 2, 2021, to officially celebrate the groundbreaking for Phase 2 of the Waterton Road extension project.www.douglas.co.us
