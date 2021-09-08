Abortion bill ignites divided responses among students
The heartbeat bill has sparked huge controversy after going into effect on Sept. 1. Baylor students are divided, as some rejoice and others are saddened. The heartbeat bill bans abortions as early as six weeks — or when a heartbeat is detected. The bill also details that private citizens may sue anyone involved in helping someone get an abortion, including anyone who drives the person to the clinic, helps pay for the abortion or performs the abortion.
